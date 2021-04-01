It Felt Great Playing In Front Of Lagos Fans- Osimhen Relishes Lesotho Win

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he’s delighted to have played in front of Lagos fans after 20 years of not hosting the team.

The Napoli star opened the floodgate of goals for Nigeria in their 3-0 victory over the Crocodile of Lesotho in a dead-rubber 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

In an interview with a Lagos-based radio station, Osimhen said that they are delighted to give Lagos fans a fantastic win to end the AFCON campaign.

“It feels great and we have qualified and of course this game we played is important for us.

“It’s been 20 years since the Super Eagles last won a game here and we are happy to be here to give the Lagosians a fantastic win and also be happy for the result against quite a difficult side because they defended well. So I’m happy to get a goal and an assist also and I am happy for the rest of my teammates.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

