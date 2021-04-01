Onuachu Is New Super Eagles Goal Machine

Former England international. John Fashanu has tagged Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu as a goal machine due to his blistering goal-scoring form for both club and country.

Onuachu was at his best mettle as he grabbed another goal in Super Eagles 3-0 win over Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier a few days after netting the winning goal in Porto-Novo against the Squirrels of Benin to end their 8-year unbeaten home record.

Reacting to his goal-scoring form, Fashanu told Punch in a chat that the Genk striker has nothing to prove again after scoring two goals in two games consecutively.

He noted that Nigeria can have a successful team if the right players are selected by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

“I am happy that Onuachu was able to score on both occasions he was introduced into both games; it was wonderful because the end justifies the means. I remember when I said he was a great player and that he was the player that we needed and now I was right. I think…