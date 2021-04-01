Ramos Set To Miss Real Madrid Vs Liverpool UCL Ties With Injury 

Sergio Ramos is set to miss both legs of Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-finals clash with Liverpool due to a calf injury.
Ramos posted on Instagram that he picked up the injury in training, which has been confirmed as a muscle problem.
“If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches,” he wrote.
The Spanish club posted a statement confirming the injury to their skipper and that he would be out for around a month.
The news will be a big blow for Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane ahead of a tough group of fixtures this month.
They play Liverpool next Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
On April 10, they face Barcelona in an important El Clasico encounter.
The second leg with Liverpool is then on April 16.
Ramos’ injury also denies him a reunion with Mohamed Salah following their clash in the 2018…
Source: Complete Sports