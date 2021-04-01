Rodgers: Leicester City Not Planning To Sell Iheanacho

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers insists Kelechi Iheanacho will not be pushed towards the exit door this summer despite the club’s desire to sign a new striker, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes are looking to sign a long term replacement for Jamie Vardy, who is heading towards the latter stages of his career.

With 34-year-old Vardy still at his best, the arrival of a new striker could further push Iheanacho down the pecking order.



Read Also: Rodgers Talks Up Iheanacho, Vardy Partnership Ahead Man City Clash

The Nigeria international only has just over a year left on his contract, but there has been talk of a new deal, and that would allow him to play alongside a new man, having shown his quality in working in tandem with Vardy.

“It’s not about being the main guy (to replace Vardy), we’ll always need another striker,” Rodgers said.

“When players get older, it’s not so much their age, it’s about how they’re performing that dictates how often…