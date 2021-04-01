Rodgers Talks Up Iheanacho, Vardy Partnership Ahead Man City Clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has discussed the partnership between Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

The duo have formed a formidable partnership in recent weeks following the absence of the duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes due to injuries.

Iheanacho has scored seven goals in his last four appearances across all competitions for the Foxes.

“It just depends on the plan that you’re looking to put in place. We look at where we can gain advantages. If you are going to play them and think that is the best way of scoring goals, then you have to find a way to get them in the team,”Rodgers told a press conference on Thursday.

“Jamie hasn’t scored in a few games, but his movement and assists have been first class.

” He gives Kels space. They…