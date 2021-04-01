Rohr Backs Super Eagles To Do Well In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers 

Gernot Rohr has expressed confidence the Super Eagles will replicate their 2021 AFCON qualifying feat when the race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup kick-off in June this year.

The Eagles secured qualification for the 2021 AFCON with two games to spare last weekend.

In the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Eagles are in Group C with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

And following their impressive run in the AFCON qualifiers, where they won four and drew two games, Rohr is optimistic of another good outing from his players.

Also Read: Rodgers: Leicester City Not Planning To Sell Iheanacho

“The World Cup qualifiers will start soon and I think we will be able to do well,” he said.

“Nigerians should expect good football again and on a good pitch I hope. Lagos did very well but they still have to improve especially in the area of traffic.

“It’s going to be a serious World Cup qualification. The record of our results are very good and I know we were unbeaten…