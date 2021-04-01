Super Eagles To Know 2021 AFCON Foes June 25

The Super Eagles will know their group opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on June 25, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions sealed a place in Cameroon 2021 last weekend.

Gernot Rohr’s charges were unbeaten in Group L with four wins and two draws, amassing 14 points.

Read Also: Five Talking Points In Nigeria Vs Lesotho 2021 AFCON Qualifier

23 teams have so far qualified for the biennial competition which was postponed to 2022 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The last slot will be decided between the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and Squirrels of Benin Republic in June.

The Super Eagles finished in third position at the last edition of the competition in Egypt.

The next AFCON will be staged in Cameroon between January 9 to February 6, 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…