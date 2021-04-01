Wijnaldum Liverpool’s Netherlands midfielder Attracting Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders for the signing of Liverpool Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The 30-year-old Dutch midfielder’s future has been the subject of fierce debate over recent months, with his contract with the Reds due to expire in June.

And it now appears almost certain that Wijnaldum will draw to an end five years at Anfield to move on to pastures new rather than signing a new deal.

He has been most strongly linked with La Liga giants Barcelona, with his former international manager Ronald Koeman known to be a big fan.

But according to Spanish outlet Marca Chelsea are also in the running, with Thomas Tuchel seeing Wijnaldum as a potentially perfect addition to his squad.

They also claim that Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus are also expressing an interest, and it appears Wijnaldum will have no shortage of attractive…