Carragher Recommends Lampard For England U-21 Coaching Job

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the England U-21 job could be the ‘perfect’ next step for Frank Lampard.

The young Lions were knocked out of the European Championships on goal difference despite beating Croatia 2-1 having conceded a late, pivotal strike in injury time.

Having lost their opening two group games against Portugal and Switzerland, Aidy Boothroyd’s position as manager has come under intense scrutiny and he himself said this week:“The England senior men’s job was called the impossible job. The England U21 team is the utterly impossible job.”

Also Read: Women’s UCL: Oshoala Scores As Barca Knockout Man City, Clinch Semi-finals Ticket

And when asked by The Sportsman who would be a good fit for the job should Boothroyd move on, Carragher said:“You actually look at the job of the under 21s, I almost think it would be perfect for someone like Frank Lampard. I think he has just had a new-born baby as well and it may be the perfect job…