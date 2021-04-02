El Clasico: I Hope To Be Fit For Real Madrid Game

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique says he’s optimistic about getting fit before the El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid.

The Spanish international suffered a ligament sprain during the second leg of his team’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla.

However, Pique said that he would do everything to be fit for the crucial encounter.

“I will try to play against Real Madrid. I will go day by day,” Pique said on TV3’s Nexes programme.

“I’ll try to be there as soon as possible, but not [specifically in time] for Real Madrid.”

“To win is to achieve something: a sporting victory, a triumph in your personal life,” he explained.

