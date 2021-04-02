Ex-Man City Defender, Richards Tips Chelsea To Reach Champions League Final

Former Man City defender, Micah Richards has tipped Chelsea to make it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 3-0 on aggregate to qualify to the quarter-final of the competition, where they will face FC Porto on April 7.

According to him, Chelsea are ‘dark horses’ in the Champions League this season after being proved wrong by their manager, Thomas Tuchel.

“Chelsea are dark horses, you know,” Richards told Super 6 podcast.

“I did a piece a couple of months ago saying it is a disgrace that Frank Lampard is out the door. And then Tuchel comes in, and I was like, “how’s that? No!”

“But actually, look at them now. They have only conceded like two or three goals. They have got Porto next and then Real Madrid or Liverpool. Neither of them are playing that well and then next thing, they are in the [Champions League] final!”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —