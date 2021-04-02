Guardiola Wary Of ‘Inredible’ Iheanacho As Man City Seek Revenge Vs Leicester

Jose Mourinho admits he is wary of the threat posed by Kelechi Iheanacho this weekend as

the league leaders face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho has scored five goals in his last three league appearances for the Foxes.

The Nigeria international was on Friday named Premier League Player of the Month for March.

Manchester City lost 5-2 to Brendan Rodgers’ side in the reverse fixture.

Ahead of the game, Guardiola, who managed the 24-year-old during his time at the Etihad Stadium is determined to stop the striker from wrecking havoc against his team.

“Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe in that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn’t have much space,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship together so I’m delighted that it’s going well lately.

“He’s playing for the injured Maddison and of course he links really well with the midfield and he’s…