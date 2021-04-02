‘He Is A Good Player’ Rohr Hails Iwuala After Impressive Display In AFCON Qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has praised Anayo Iwuala for his impressive performance in the team’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

The Enyimba winger impressed on his debut against the Squirrels last weekend after coming on as a

replacement for Henry Onyekuru seven minutes from time.

The former KADA City star made his second appearance in the 3-0 home win against Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

“Iwuala is a good player, he played two games. In his first game, a lot of people were surprised by his performance,”Rohr stated.

“Noble and Adeleke also gave a good impression in training.”

