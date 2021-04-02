I Can’t Wait To Help Watford Back To Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Willian Troost Ekong has disclosed that he can’t wait to help Watford gain promotion to the Premier League next season.

Troost-Ekong, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that thrashed Lesotho 3-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, stated this in a chat with Punch.

He revealed that the Hornets have what it takes to maintain their position for the automatic slot to the Premier League.

“Our chances are looking quite good, we’ve worked very hard to be in the position we are now, but there are still eight games, that’s 24 points available for all teams.

“Previous years, we’ve seen teams hit 90 points to put themselves in a good position to get promoted directly, so we’re going to try and do the same but there’s still a long way to go.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

