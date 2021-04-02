Iheanacho And Three Other Nigerians Who Have Won Premier League Player Of The Month Award 

On Friday Kelechi Iheanacho was named Premier League Player of the Month for March following his impressive performance for Leicester City.

It was an award that did not come as a surprise as Ịheanachọ scored five goals from only 11 shots in the Premier League in March, two more than any other player.

This recent achievement means Iheanacho now becomes the fourth Nigerian to win the Player of the Month award.

In this piece, JAMES AGBEREBI of Completesports.com takes a look at the three other Nigerian stars who have won the award.

AUSTIN OKOCHA

Okocha was the first ever Nigerian to be voted Premier League Player of the Month during his time at Bolton Wanderers.

The now 47-year-old was named the best player for the month of November 2003, for his breathtaking displays for Bolton.

OSAZE ODEMWINGIE

It took seven years before another Nigerian was won the award which was…