Iheanacho Named Premier League Player Of The Month For March

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international scored five goals in March, including the equaliser against Brighton & Hove Albion, a stunning volley away at Burnley, which was in contention for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and a hat-trick in City’s 5-0 win against Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.

The striker was one of eight players shortlisted for the award and beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw to the accolade.

He is the fourth Nigerian to win the individual prize.

The Foxes are next in Premier League action against Manchester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

