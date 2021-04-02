Iheanacho Thrilled To Win Premier League Player Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho is elated to win the Premier League Player of the Month award for the first time in his career, reports Completesports.com.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in three league appearances for the Foxes in the lead-up to the international break last month, including his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The Nigeria international beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw to the accolade.

He is the fourth Nigerian to win the individual prize .

“I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award. It’s great to be recognised, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team-mates and the manager,” Iheanacho told Leicester City’s official website.

“I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as…