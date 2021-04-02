I’ll Prove Myself In My First AFCON Appearance

Kelechi Iheanacho says if he eventually make the Super Eagles squad to next year’s AFCON in Cameroon he will surely prove himself.

Iheanacho will be hoping to feature in his debut AFCON when hostilities commence in Cameroon.

The Leicester City star man missed out of the 2019 AFCON held in Egypt where the Eagles finished third.

And Iheanacho in an exclusive chat with Completesports.com, at an event organised by 33 Export Lager Beer last weekend, said:”The AFCON is in January and we still have a lot of work to do. Hopefully we put things together, do our work and if I get to be there I will prove myself and do my best.”

Iheanacho, who was named Premier League Player of the Month award for March, explained why he failed to score in the qualifiers, despite his impressive form for Leicester.

Also Read: Guardiola Wary Of ‘Inredible’ Iheanacho As Man City Seek Revenge Vs Leicester

“African football is not the same as European football. I help my team to play well and…