Leicester Congratulate ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho Over POTM Award 

Leicester City have sent congratulatory message to Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho for being named Premier League Player of the Month for March.

Iheanacho was announced as the recipient of the award on Friday by organiser of the English top-flight the Premier League.

He becomes the fourth Nigerian player to win the award following in the footsteps of Austin Okocha, Osaze Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo.

And celebrating Iheanacho’s latest achievement, the Foxes wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Five Premier League goals in March, Premier League Player of the Month. Seniorman.”

Iheanacho will hope to continue his impressive scoring form when Leicester hosts his former side and current league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

By James Agberebi

