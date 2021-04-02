Owa Obokun To Flag Off Ijesha Grand Marathon As Top Stars Arrive For Eace

Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijeshaland,His Royal Majesty Oba Adekunle Aromolaran will flag off the first Ijesha Grand Marathon race on Saturday.

The 10km road race, packaged by Beltij Nigeria Limited is the first national road race in Ijeshaland endorsed by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

Tijani Remilekun Usman, sponsor of the race says the Saturday’s event is one of the many projects he has embarked upon to gainfully engage the youths of Ijeshaland and make Ilesa a destination of sort for sports.

“I am delighted we are about to start a weekend of sports, music and dance in Ilesa. I am also happy we have been able to attract the best road race runners in Nigeria to come to Ilesa.This is huge for me and for the people of Ijeshaland. Our Kabiyesi,the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijeshaland,Oba (Dr) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran has graciously agreed to flag off the race,” confirmed Usman who is also organising a musical carnival for…