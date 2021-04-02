Torreira Arsenal Midfielder Loses Mum To Coronavirus

Arsenal Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira’s mum has tragically passed away from coronavirus.

Viviana Di Pascua, 53, was recently admitted to hospital in Uruguay and taken to the intensive care unit.

But her health deteriorated on Tuesday and shortly after her death was announced by local media.

Torreira had already been allowed to leave his post with Atletico Madrid in order to return home to Uruguay.

And it was reported by local media that Torreira and his family had been staying in a hotel in Salto to be close to Viviana.

Back in January, Torreira showed the love he has for his mum by getting a portrait of her on his leg.

On his left leg, almost on the shin itself, is the portrait of her.

Torreira regularly posted pictures of the pair together on social media.

Viviana was the daughter of footballer Edison ‘Tito’ Di Pascua, a player from Fray Bentos who won seven local titles in Río…