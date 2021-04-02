Why Home-Based Players Will Struggle To Make My Team- Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that it would be difficult for the home-based players to make a return to the team once those European players that missed the last two AFCON qualifiers are back into the team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that two of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) players such as Adekunle Adeleke and Anayo Iwuala were drafted into the team as replacements for Kenneth Omeruo and Umar Sadiq after they withdraw from the encounter due to the Covid-19 travel ban imposed by some European countries.

Although Iwuala showed some glimpse of his skills against Benin and Lesotho to further highlight the importance of inviting the home-based players to the senior national team, however, Rohr in an interview with Punch stated that it would be tough for them to retain a spot in the team during the World Cup qualifiers.

“We had three home-based players in the team and they trained well and showed what they could do. But it’s going to…