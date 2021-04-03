Ajayi Helps West Brom End Chelsea’s Three Month Unbeaten Run 

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in action as struggling West Bromwich Albion ended 10-man Chelsea’s unbeaten run, with a 5-2 thumping at Stamford Bridge, Completesports.com reports.

Ajayi who did not feature in the Eagles’ 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho, saw 90 minutes of football against Chelsea.

Prior to Saturday’s game the last time Chelsea suffered defeat against Leicester (2-0) on the 19th of January.

The Blues went unbeaten in 15 games before finally succumbing to the heavy defeat to Baggies.

Chelsea remain in fourth position on 51 points while West Brom are still in the drop zone in 19th on 21 points.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong Voted Watford’s MOTM Vs Sheffield Wednesday

Christian Pulisic opened scoring in the 27th minute but just two minutes later Thiago Silva was sent off after receiving his second caution.

West Brom took advantage and equalised in two minutes of added time in the first half thanks to Matheus Pereira.

In the…