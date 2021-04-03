Andy Ruiz Jr: How Joshua Can Beat Fury

Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has outlined how Anthony Joshua can capitalise on Tyson Fury’s “weird style” to beat his fellow Brit.

Joshua and Fury are set to meet in the ring with the undisputed heavyweight championship on the line this summer after signing contracts for the £200million mega-fight.

Bookmakers make undefeated WBC champion Fury an odds-on favourite to clinch victory, while unified champ Joshua – who has a 24-1 professional record – is a firm outsider.

Read Also: Carragher Recommends Lampard For England U-21 Coaching Jobi

Ruiz Jr. was the man to inflict that sole defeat on the 31-year-old, producing a stunning upset to knock out AJ in the summer of 2019.

The American fighter believes Joshua can take valuable lessons from their Madison Square Garden fight to overcome the odds against the Gypsy King.

“Fury has a really weird style,” Ruiz Jr. told the Daily Mail . “I feel if Joshua doesn’t box around – like he did to me…