Balogun Upbeat Over New Rangers Contract

Leon Balogun insists he will pen a new deal with Rangers before the end of the season, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Gers from Wigan Athletic on a one-year contract last summer.

The defender is out of contract in the summer and while Rangers do have an option to extend it by one more year, the club are expected to offer him a new long-term deal soon.

And it seems talks are already under way as Balogun calmed nerves around his future and insisted that he is more or less certain to sign a new contract soon.



“It is just a matter of time, I don’t have to worry about it”, the defender told German magazine Sport Bild when asked about him signing a new contract at Rangers.

“I definitely want to stay.”

Balogun’s family still live in Germany and he admitted if he gets an opportunity to return to his country of birth, he is likely to consider…