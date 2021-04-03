BUNDESLIGA: Match Day 27 Round-Up

This weekend, the Bundesliga returns after a national break. In the 27th matchday we will have a match at the top between the leading Bayern Munich and the second-placed RB Leipzig. However, this is not the only event of the queue. Borussia Dortmund will face Eintracht Frankfurt, and in the end the Berlin derby between Union and Hertha will be played.

FSV Mainz 05 vs Arminia Bielefeld

The teams will start Saturday’s game, weakened by the lack of a few players. The talented Paul Nebel will not appear on the Mainz side due to an injury. However, Arminia’s coach Frank Kramer will not be able to use five players. Outside the game there will be Brunner (injury), Klos (injury), Pieper (yellow cards), Schipplock (injury) and van der Hoorn (injury).

Mainz is 15th in the table before this round and has 24 points on his account. In the previous series of matches, the team from Mainz won against TSG Hoffenheim in away game 1: 2. The team from Bielefeld is joining the 27th round of the…