Ejaria Nets First Goal In Five Months In Reading Away Draw

Ovie Ejaria netted his first goal in five month but it was not enough as Reading could only draw 1-1 at Barnsley, in the English Championship on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Ejaria scored was in November 2020 in a 3-1 home win against Bristol City.

Ejaria got on the score sheet in the 34th minute to put his side 1-0 ahead for his third league goal of the season.

Also Read: Leicester Congratulate ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho Over POTM Award

Also in action for promotion-chasing Reading was Michael Olise who was later replaced with six minutes left in the game.

The draw means Reading are in sixth position (final play-off spot) on 63 points in the 24-team Championship table.

They are now winless in their last four games (three draws and one defeat).

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…