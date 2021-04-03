EXCLUSIVE: Awaziem – How I Became A Captain At Boavista

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has revealed how he became one of the captains at Portuguese top-flight club Boavista.

Awaziem disclosed this during an exclusive chat with Completesports.com at Ilashe, Lagos, during an event organised by 33 Export Lager Beer to host the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old joined Boavista on loan from Portuguese Primeira Liga giants FC Porto in 2020.

This season Awaziem has made 19 appearances for Boavista in the league and two in the Cup.

And despite joining Boavista on loan, Awaziem was picked as one of the captains and has gone on to lead the side in some of their games this season.

And explaining to Completesports.com how the issue of the captaincy came about, the 2019 AFCON bronze medal winner and 2018 FIFA World Cup star said:”I was voted to be one of the captains because the club and my teammates believe I have what it takes to be a leader in the team so they made me a captain.”

