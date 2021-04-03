Iheanacho, Ndidi Subbed Off In Leicester’s Home Loss To Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi failed to inspire Leicester City as the Foxes fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho, who has been in sparkling form for Brendan Rodgers’ side in recent weeks was replaced by Mark Albrighton in the 72nd minute .

Namplays Mendy took the place of Ndidi seven minutes from time.



Manchester City took the lead through Benjamin Mendy two minutes before the hour mark, only his second goal for the Citizens.

Pep Guardiola’s side wrapped up the win in the 74th minute through Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian fired home close range after exchanging passes with Raheem Sterling.

