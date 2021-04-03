Iheanacho Signs New Leicester City Contract

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho has penned a new contract with Premier League club, Leicester City, reports Completesports.com.

The new deal will see Iheanacho remain at the King Power Stadium until at least 2024.

Iheanacho, 24, is enjoying the best form of his Leicester City career, having scored seven times in his last four appearances for the Foxes and picking up the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March.

“I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract,” the striker told LCFC.com.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a…