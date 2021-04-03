JUST IN: Robert Lewandowski Injury Update

Robert Lewandowski’s injury in the World Cup qualifying match with Andorra worried the fans of the Polish national team and Bayern Munich. Former Bavarian chief Uli Hoeness himself said when he found out about the injury, “his heart almost stopped.” The Pole is the key link of the German champions.

– MRI showed that the ligament was stretched, on the verge of tearing. Robert would be able to handle it with pain, but there is too much risk that this injury will worsen. Such a danger exists mainly during the first two or three days – said dr Jaroszewski. PZPN informed that the treatment of the injury should take from five to ten days.

Immediately after the meeting with Andorra, the captain of the Polish national team returned to the club to undergo further tests. Bayern Munich confirmed the strain of the collateral ligament in the knee and announced that Hansi Flick’s team will have to deal without Lewandowski for four weeks….