LALIGA: Chukwueze Subbed On As Villarreal Thrash Granada Away, Extend Winning Streak 

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal who defeated Granada 3-0 away, in Laliga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It was a fifth consecutive wins for Unai Emery’s side thanks to a hat-trick from Gerard Moreno.

Chukwueze, who was among the substitutes, was introduced in the 63rd minute of the game.

Moreno put Villarreal 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot in the 9th minute and made it 2-0 on 18 minutes.

On the hour mark, Moreno completed his hat-trick also from the penalty spot to put the visitors 3-0 up.

The win saw Villarreal climb to 5th place (Europa League spot) on 46 points in the league table.



By James Agberebi

