Ndidi, De Bruyne, Sterling Make Leicester, Man City Combined Eleven

Wilfred Ndidi was included in Leicester City and Manchester City combined eleven, ahead of today’s Premier League clash at the King Power stadium, Completesports.com reports.

The combined eleven was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Ndidi has been one of Leicester’s top performers this season as they continue their quest for Champions League qualification.

The Super Eagles star was included in a three-man midfield in the combined eleven that is in a 4-1-2-3 formation.

Some other notable names listed are Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Kasper Schmeichel, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Others are John Stones, Joao Cancelo and Wesley Fofana.

Leicester currently occupy third position on 56 points while City top with 71 points in the league table.

