‘Ndidi Is Top Quality’ Guardiola Hails Midfielder Ahead Leicester Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Wilfred Ndidi ahead of his side’s away clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi has been one of the key performers for the Foxes this season and is currently regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Guardiola recognised the ability of the Nigeria midfielder and his teammate Youri Tielemans.

“Leicester can play in different ways four in back. Five, one striker, two strikers. They can play good build up because of the keeper. People in between like Tielemans and Maddison – they have the quality,” the boss added.

“They can play in different ways. Brendan knows the team and the mood and momentum today decide what they are going to do. We have to adapt.

“You see all the players, they have quality. Ndidi is going well, Tielemans is a top-class player. I remember when Vincent Kompany started talking about how good he was. Vincent as always was right. Top…