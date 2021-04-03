Nigeria Breweries Announces The Return Of Star Live Arena For Football Fans

Nigerian Breweries, makers of renowned beer brand, Star Lager Beer, is pleased to announce the return of its special football viewing experience, Star Live Arena.

Star Live Arena which is an engagement platform for its football loving consumers, is set to reopen across five major cities in Nigeria, namely Jos, Enugu, Abeokuta, Makurdi and Onitsha on April 3, 2021.

For years, Star Lager Beer has remained one of the biggest influences in Nigerian sports majorly providing support for the growth of football in Nigeria and at some point, the brand became the official beer partner of the country’s national team, the Super Eagles.

It also actively supported the growth of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) among Nigerian football fans, going further to sign deals with European football clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus to help deepen engagement with its football loving consumers in Nigeria.

In 2020, it launched a partnership with bars across the country…