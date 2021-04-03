Premier League: Liverpool Outclass Arsenal To Boost Top-Four Hopes 

Liverpool put up a masterclass display as they ran out 3-0 winners against a pathetic Arsenal side to five their top-four pursuit a big push.

Second half goals from Diogo Jota, who bagged a brace and Mohamed Salah secured the deserved win.

Liverpool move up to fifth position on 49 points and are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The defeat means Arsenal remain in 9th position on the log.

The Reds settled quicker and Fabinho drilled an early shot from range just wide before Mane had a deflected header easily saved.

A fine piece of skill from Roberto Firmino saw the Brazilian move into space and send a rasping shot wide just on the half-hour mark, but the best chance of the half saw James Milner steer an effort off-target from the edge of the box.

After the break, Arsenal initially tried to up the ante with a little more tempo about their play, but a Liverpool sub on the hour mark – Jota for Andy Robertson – and a tactical switch swung the game in their…