Serie A: Osimhen, Nwankwo On Target As Napoli Pip Crotone At Home

Victor Osimhen was on target once, while Simy Nwankwo bagged a brace as Napoli edged out Crotone 4-3 in a thrilling contest at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday afternoon.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal of the game, while Nwankwo opened scoring for Crotone and later added the second.

Osimhen, who was replaced by Andrea Petagna in stoppage time has scored four goals in 14 league appearances for Napoli this season.

He also scored once and provided an assist for Nigeria during the international break.

Nwankwo on the other hand has scored 15 goals in 29 league appearances for Crotone this term.

