Troost-Ekong: It’s Good To Play In A Team Like Watford

William Troost-Ekong is delighted to be playing for Sky Bet Championship club Watford, reports Completesports.com.

The defender raced back from Nigeria after helping his country qualify for the African Cup of Nations to play another commanding role in his club side’s charge towards the Premier League with a result against Sheffield Wednesday he described as “massive.

“It was a lot to travel and then play again so it’s a massive result for us,”Troost-Ekong told the club website after the win that took the second-place Hornets nine points clear of third place.

“These kind of games are the ones that hopefully get you promoted. They are not as beautiful as a 6-0 at home and we had our luck with the goal, but you earn your luck and we worked hard for that. We did well to control the game. Sheffield Wednesday had the ball a lot and played good football, but they weren’t that dangerous apart from one big chance.”

Teams need to take their limited chances against this…