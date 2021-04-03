Troost-Ekong Nominated For Watford MOTM Award

William Troost-Ekong returned to club duties and put up an impressive performance, which saw him nominated for Watford’s Man of the Match award in their 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Troost-Ekong, a few days back, had helped Nigeria secure qualification for next year’s AFCON, before returning to help Watford in their quest for promotion back to the Premier League.

And following his superb display for the Hornets against Sheffield, Troost-Ekong was listed alongside Ismaila Sarr and Nathaniel Chalobah for the award which will be decided by fans of the club.

The Super Eagles star defender saw action for 90 minutes while his Nigerian teammate Isaac Success was replaced on 61 minutes.

And an own goal by Tom Lee gave Watford a 7th minute lead which Troost-Ekong and his teammates held on to for the three points and also clinch a sixth straight…