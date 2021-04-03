Troost-Ekong Voted Watford’s MOTM Vs Sheffield Wednesday 

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been named Watford Man of the Match, after Friday’s 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Watford made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Troost-Ekong beat off competition from Ismaila Sarr and Nathaniel Chalobah to emerge winner.

After votes by the club fans, Troost-Ekong polled 59 per cent for his impressive performance for promotion-chasing Watford.

Sarr was second with 26 per cent while Chalobah finished third with 16 per cent of the votes.

Friday’s win against Sheffield strengthens Watford’s hold in second place (automatic promotion spot) on 78 points.

By James Agberebi

