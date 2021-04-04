Ajayi Gets Very Good Ratings In West Brom’s Win Vs Chelsea 

Semi Ajayi got very good ratings in West Bromwich Albion’s shock 5-2 win against 10-man Chelsea.

The ratings was compiled by English publication The Independent and was for every West Brom player that featured in against Chelsea.

And after the game Ajayi was rated seven out of 10 for his impressive performance for his side.

Commenting on Ajayi’s performance The Independent wrote:”Combative performance from Ajayi, who dealt with Chelsea’s forwards well.”

Chelsea opened scoring when Christian Pulisic tapped home after Marcos Alonso’s free kick hit the post.

But the Baggies bounced back as Matheus Pereira netted twice in first half stoppage time.

Substitute Callum Robinson slammed a volley into the roof of the net to make it 3-1 before Mbaye Diagne added the fourth goal.

Athough Mason Mount pulled one back for the Blues – before Robinson clipped in a brilliant late fifth.

Thiago Silva was sent…