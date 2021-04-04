Iwuala Grabs Assist As Enyimba Pip ES Setif At Home

Enyimba rallied back from a goal down to beat Tunisian club ES Setif 2-1 in their CAF Confederation Cup matchday three encounter in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Monsef Bakrar gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute after he was set up by Ahmed Kendouci.

The Peoples Elephant missed the chance to draw level four minutes later with skipper Austine Oladapo missing from the spot.

Read Also: Premier League: Iheanacho, Ndidi Subbed Off In Leicester’s Home Loss To Man City

Oladapo make amend for his earlier miss with a left-footed finish from long range five minutes before the break.

Tosin Omoyele then scored the winning goal for Enyimba on the hour mark following a superb pass from Anayo Iwuala.

Fatai Osho’s side occupy top first in Group A with six points from three games.

Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi will host South African side Orlando Pirates in the other group game later on Sunday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…