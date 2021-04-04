Kashimawo Laloko – A teacher, A football Coach

It was the summer of 1968, the period of long vacations in schools. I was a ‘toddler’ holidaying from Jos. I used to spend every summer holiday since the pogrom of 1966 between Lagos and Abeokuta.

I loved Abeokuta.

It was a quiet and laid back town. Abeokuta had always been a unique town with unique physical features, struggling not to be consumed by urbanisation, preferring to remain a retirement-base for its older indigenes who came back home to rest in the ‘evening’ of their lives having ‘gone, seen and conquered the world’ in their different fields.

1968-Abeokuta was populated mostly by students, their teachers, and retiree-indigenes. The middle-class is in very small supply except during some weekends when they would swoop on the town like hawks for social engagements. One day, very soon, I shall write about Abeokuta beneath the surface, my personal take on the town, plus my incredible experiences.

So, let me return to that summer in Abeokuta ages ago with my late…