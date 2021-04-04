Leipzig Vs Bayern Headlines Matchday 27 Clashes

Bundesliga Matchday 27 sees a veritable clash-of-the-titans as league leaders FC Bayern Munich take on second-placed RB Leipzig.

With only eight games left in the season, a win would see defending champions FC Bayern extend their lead to seven points. However, three points for RB Leipzig would see the second-place team close the gap at the top to just one point. This game is a must win for both teams in their efforts to be crowned German champions – not least FC Bayern who are looking for a record-extending ninth title in a row.

After a staggering 35 goals in 25 Bundesliga matches this season, FC Bayern’s star striker Robert Lewandowski was on track to smash Gerd Müller’s single-season league record of 40 goals from the 1971/72 campaign. But the 32-year-old has been ruled out for up to four weeks after picking up a knee injury while playing for Poland.

With the reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player side-lined, it presents RB Leipzig with a great opportunity to close the…