Mikel Happy With Stoke Winning Mentality After Win Vs Bristol

John Obi Mikel has hailed the winning mentality of his fellow Stoke City team-mates after the Potters secured an away victory over Bristol City in a league match on Good Friday.

Mikel started and finished Friday’s SkyBet Championship game that was played at the Ashton Gate Stadium which saw Stoke secure a comfortable 2-0 win over home team, Bristol City.

The former Chelsea star was a rock in the heart of the Stoke midfield as he captained them to an impressive victory away at Bristol to stretch their unbeaten run to three games.



Goals from Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher on either side of the half was enough to seal victory for the Potters who keep their slim hope of making the promotion play-offs alive.

Mikel has now played 32 league matches this season with one assist and five bookings to his name but the former Chelsea midfielder is still to find the back of the net for the Potters.

The 33-year-old…