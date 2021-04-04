New Third Kit For Arsenal For 2021/2022 Leaked Online

Arsenal’s new third kit for the 2021/2022 season has been ‘leaked’ online displaying a retro inspired design.

In the last month both of Arsenal’s new home and away strips have been made public by notorious kit revealers Footy Headlines.

And according to the same website, Arsenal’s alternative strip is the latest kit to be leaked ahead of its official release.

It looks as though the club will be drawing on their past in a nod to the ‘Blue Lightning’ kits produced by Nike in the mid-90s as next season’s outfit bears a very similar resemblance.

As per their sponsorship agreement, Adidas are once again producing the kit, and their logo will be two-coloured (white and red) to follow the rest of the styles on their range of Elite third kits.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the kit as well as other merchandise taking on a similar design scheme from August 2021.

Arsenal’s supposed…