Nigeria Paralympic Body Lauds Powerlifters To World Event In England

Leadership of the Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) has commended the victories of Nigeria Para-Powerlifters for conquering the world at the just concluded world powerlifting world cup held in the Manchester Kingdom, in great British.

President of PCN, Brig. Gen Emico Eruwa, made the commendation on behalf of the committee while reviewing the performance of the team at the global sports fiestas. The president also gave kudos to the Sports Ministry for sponsoring the team.

Eruwa noted that by winning the World Cup, the Ruel Ishaku led Nigerian Para-Powerlifting team has not only written the name of Nigeria in gold through their outstanding performance but proved that they will ever remain a great force to be reckoned with when it comes to global Powerlifting.

The PCN President however charged the Athletes not to relevant but should rather see their victory as a call for more serious challenges ahead, especially, the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games holding in August in…