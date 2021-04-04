NPFL: Kwara United Floor Nasawara; Reclaim Top Spot, Pillars Extend Unbeaten Home Streak

Kwara United reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 2-0 home win against Nasawara United in Ilorin on Sunday , reports Completesports.com.

Samuel Ganda put the home team ahead in the 58th minute, while Michael Ohanu make the points save nine minutes from time.

Kwara United top the table with 36 points from 19 games.

Kano Pillars moved to second position on the table after a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Warri Wolves.

Rabiu Ali netted the winning goal from the spot in the 63rd minute.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM were held to a 1-1 draw by FC IfeayiUbah.

Justice Zachariah hit the curtain raiser for the hosts nine minutes before the break, while Lukman Aliu equalised for Ifeanyiubah in the 64th minute.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars rallied back from a goal down to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1.



Ibrahim Umar gave Jigawa Golden Stars the lead in the 21st minute.

Lobi Stars…