Poulsen! Watch This RB Leipzig’s 200% Team Player, Clinical Striker

Ahead of RB Leipzig’s showdown with FC Bayern Munich, Bundesliga profiles Yussuf Poulsen – one player that could be key in deciding the outcome.

Poulsen has been playing for RB Leipzig since the 2013-14 Bundesliga season, and has been fundamental in the teams rise from the 3rd division up to the Bundesliga. Now he is hoping to help the team achieve its ultimate goal – lifting the Meisterschale.

Clinical Denmark striker, Poulsen, is one of Bundesliga’s most loyal players, he has been critical in securing the team’s consistent Champions League football.

Video courtesy of Bundesliga

