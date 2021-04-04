Rodgers: ‘Fantastic’ Iheanacho Always At His Best

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers reserved special praise for Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker penned a contract extension at the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international signed a new contract that will see him stay at the Stamford Bridge until 2024 on Saturday.

Iheanacho has been in blistering form for the Foxes in recent weeks scoring five goals in his last four appearances for the club.

“Since he has come into the team he has just been fantastic. I am delighted for him because he is such a conscientious guy, such an honest guy, and as you can see now, a very talented player,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

“If you think of his journey, he has been the young player at Manchester City after being the player of the tournament at the Under-17 World Cup. He breaks in, scores some goals, but there are gifted players ahead of him so it is difficult to get that game time.

“He then makes a move to Leicester where he has Jamie Vardy here, one of the…